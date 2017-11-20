Jeffrey Tambor's Transparent Announcement and More Shocking TV Exits

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago," Tambor said in a statement on Sunday, Nov. 19 . "I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to Transparent."

Transparent without the trans parent? Looks like it might happen. Jeffrey Tambor , who has come under fire with allegations of sexual harassment on set of the Amazon series, announced he does not see a way he can remain on the series.

"Jeffrey has made many sexual advances and comments at me, but one time it got physical," Lysette alleged in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter . "My back was against the wall in a corner as Jeffrey approached me. He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas and I pushed him off of me. Again, I laughed it off and rolled my eyes. I had a job to do and I had to do it with Jeffrey, the lead of our show."

Amazon had no comment, and no announcement about whether or not season five will go on as planned as been made. Trace Lysette accused Tambor of acting inappropriate on set.

If this is indeed the end of Tambor on Transparent, it's just the latest shocking exit in TV history. Take a look back at some other surprising exits from hit shows now.

Grace Park, Hawaii Five-0 Grace Park, who shot to fame on Battlestar Galactica, left Hawaii Five-0 ahead of its eighth season. Reports indicate she and costar Daniel Dae Kim were trying to renegotiate a higher salary to match their costars.

Daniel Dae Kim, Hawaii Five-0 Daniel Dae Kim and his costar Grace Park left the CBS drama in between seasons seven and eight. In a Facebook post, Kim said the choice to leave was difficult, and that he made himself available to come back, "CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract."

Sophia Bush, Chicago PD Season four of the NBC drama ended with Sophia Bush's character entertaining a job offer in New York with the FBI and it sounds like she's taking it and leaving the show. The show is called Chicago PD after all...

T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley After four seasons on the HBO comedy, T.J. Miller is departing, calling it an "organic ending." "Also, in a weird way, it's interesting to me to leave a show at its height. It's interesting to me to see how the show will grow and change with the exit of this character," he told EW.

Erinn Hayes, Kevin Can Wait After just one season on the CBS comedy, there's a shakeup afoot. Erinn Hayes, who played wife to Kevin James, will leave as part of a creative shakeup. However, from the sounds of her tweet, it wasn't a mutual decision. "True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1," Hayes said on Twitter. "Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans."

Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time Emma Swan is leaving Storybrooke. Jennifer Morrison announced she will leave the Once Upon a Time should it return for a seventh season. She will appear in one episode of season seven should ABC renew it.

Connie Britton, Nashville Y'all heard the rumors about a Connie Britton's potential exit from the series once it was revived by CMT, but Britton herself downplayed them...for a time. Britton's character Rayna died from injuries sustained in a car accident. She took to Instagram to pay tribute to the character and the show after the episode aired. "It has been an honor to be a part of that creation. And as I know she would want it, the show must, and will go on. Long live Rayna Jaymes," she wrote.

Stana Katic, Castle Castle without Beckett? You better believe it. After eight seasons of solving crimes and falling in love, Stana Katic was let go from the long-running series by ABC (along with her co-star Tamala Jones) prior to a potential season nine renewal, leaving Nathan Fillion's Castle to handle things on his own, should the series return. Following the surprising announcement, Katic released a statement to E! News, saying, "Rather than distract from what was an amazing experience I would just like to say that I'm very grateful to ABC for giving me the opportunity to be a part of a much beloved show. Thank you to the fans."

Nicole Beharie, Sleepy Hollow Yes, it's for real: Sleepy Hollow star Nicole Beharie confirmed following the show's season three finale that her character, Abbie Mills, was really dead. As in not supernaturally coming back somehow should the show be renewed for a fourth season.

Michael Weatherly, NCIS After 13 years with the show, Michael Weatherly, who was with the series from the start, announced he would be leaving NCIS. "He is a valued part of the CBS family, and the immense charm and talent he brings to the screen as 'Very' Special Agent Tony DiNozzo has helped make NCIS what it is today—the No. 1 drama in the world," CBS said in a statement. "We thank Michael for all of his contributions to this successful franchise and look forward to continuing to develop projects with him as part of our ongoing development deal."

Nina Dobrev, The Vampire Diaries TVD's fandom was left speechless when its leading lady revealed she would be exiting the show after six seasons...and that the show was still going on without her. Delena and Stelena fans alike were devastated. "I always knew I wanted Elena's story to be a six season adventure, and within those six years I got the journey of a lifetime," Nina Dobrev wrote in an open letter. "I myself made some of the best friends I'll ever know and built an extended family I will love forever." BRB, sobbing!

Kal Penn, House What to do when you're on one of TV's hottest shows, but get a job at the White House? If you're Kal Penn on House, your character commits suicide and you go work for President Obama!

Christopher Meloni, Law & Order: SVU Law & Order: SVU was about Benson and Stabler for 12 years…until Meloni left the series after tense contract negotiations. Everyone assumed things would work out and the two would continue to bust perps, but life doesn't always work out and Benson was left Stabler-less. However, the show was reinvigorated and is now in season 17.

Cote de Pablo, NCIS Ziva left the building on her own accord. Cote de Pablo has spoken out about leaving the hit CBS series after close to 200 episodes, saying it was a personal decision. "As far as my decision to leave, that's a personal thing, and I'd rather leave it at that," she said. "The idea of leaving was not something I toyed around with for a long time. It was an overwhelmingly hard thing—at times terrifying." Her exit shocked fans, especially those who shipped her character's relationship with Michael Weatherly's character.

Christopher Abbott, Girls Marnie (Allison Williams) and Charlie (Christopher Abbott) were finally happy together…but then Abbott left the show between seasons, citing he was unable to relate to the world Lena Dunham crafted.

Kellie Martin, ER Whenever anybody left ER, the question came up: Why would you leave TV's hottest show? Well, Kellie Martin, whose character Lucy Knight was a bright up and coming med student, gave several reasons for her exit, including having a personal tragedy mar her time on the series. Lucy was brutally stabbed by a patient, her death forever haunting viewers.

David Caruso, NYPD Blue Another "Did he really just leave one of TV's biggest shows?" moments—David Caruso left NYPD Blue after one season due to contract issues. He wanted more money. He didn't get more money.

Michael Vartan, Alias The official reason behind Michael Vartan's late exit from the spy drama remains a mystery, but rumors have swirled it was due to his break-up with co-star Jennifer Garner. (He did return for the ultimate series ending, after it was revealed his character faked his own death.) Fans were NOT happy.

Michael Pitt, Boardwalk Empire The HBO hit series shocked fans when Jimmy Darmody was offed in the season two finale. While there were rumors about Michael Pitt's on-set behavior causing issues, producers maintained that the death was a creative decision.

Shannen Doherty, Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210 TV's quintessential bad girl, Shannen Doherty left 90210 after four seasons amidst rumors of bad behavior. She reprised the character of Brenda Walsh for the first time in 2008 on The CW's 90210. Doherty exited her next big show, Charmed, after three seasons with—surprise—even more rumors of behind-the-scenes drama and feuds. 90210's Brenda went to acting school and Charmed's Prue was killed off.

Katherine Heigl and T.R. Knight, Grey's Anatomy Katherine Heigl's exit was less than shocking, due to her headline-making comments over not getting enough material to warrant nominations and complaints over lying in a hospital bed for long hours due to her film schedule. T.R. Knight's exit was a bit more shocking, highlighting his lack of storyline and character growth in an interview with EW. Shonda Rhimes, of course, has no time for actors not wanting to be an attraction at Shondaland, so Izzy and George both scrubbed out of the ABC hit drama.

Dan Stevens, Downton Abbey After so many ups and downs, Dan Stevens' Matthew Crawley finally landed the girl and had the baby…and then died. Stevens' Downton exit riled viewers—where was the happy ending?!—and even pissed off his costar Michelle Dockery, but ultimately it did wonders for the show and Dockery's Lady Mary.

Josh Charles, The Good Wife Josh Charles' exit from The Good Wife is hands down one of TV's best kept secrets. Yes, his death was shocking, but the fact that producers were able to keep it a secret is what really stands out. Star Julianna Margulies convinced Charles to stay with the show for 15 episodes of season five to craft a fitting exit. The powers that be explained they needed to kill him so his character wasn't out there, always a possibility for Alicia.

Crystal Reed, Teen Wolf After three seasons, Crystal Reed went to producers and asked to be written off the show in order to pursue other opportunities. Choosing not to give fans a heads up, the viewers were stunned when Allison died in her first love Scott's arms in the penultimate episode of season three. "It's an interesting thing when the actor says, ‘Hey, I want to try something new,'" boss Jeff Davis told us of actors leaving the show (Colton Haynes, Daniel Sharman and Tyler Hoechlin have all exited). "You to have to decide whether you're going to say, ‘Can we convince you to stay?' And as a producer, I don't want anyone to work on the show who feels like they want to move on."

Colton Haynes, Arrow Unbeknownst to fans, Colton Haynes, fresh off his exit from Teen Wolf, only signed a two-year deal to play Roy, an unusual move for the studio. Arrow then shocked fans by faking his character's death at first, only to reveal it was a cruel joke. Still, it left the door open for him to return (which he has, and will again).

Patrick Dempsey, Grey's Anatomy Mer lost her Der in an unthinkable twist. Patrick Dempsey was killed off, leaving Ellen Pompeo's character to move on without McDreamy. Series creator Shonda Rhimes cited a similar reason to The Good Wife for killing off the character. "The decision to have the character die the way that he did was not a difficult one in the sense of what were the options?" Rhimes said at the 2015 Summer TCA press tour. "Either Derek was going to walk out on Meredith, and leave her high and dry, and what was that going to mean? That was going to suggest that the love was not true, the thing we had said for 11 years was a lie and McDreamy wasn't McDreamy. For me, that was untenable."

Mischa Barton, The OC The OC without Marissa Cooper?! The thought alone was blasphemous at the time of the Fox show's heyday…but then it happened. Rumors about whether or not it was MischaBarton's decision to leave swirled for years, but Josh Schwartz has come out and said it was a mutual decision made to shake up the series.