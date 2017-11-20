Riverdale's Charles Melton Surprises KJ Apa With a "Fan Question" at the 2017 AMAs

The cast of Riverdale has come to expect the unexpected.
As they walked the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards in L.A., KJ Apa and Madelaine Petsch stopped to talk to E! News' Sibley Scoles about their hit CW series. The show, currently in its second season, is a bonafide hit, but neither actor had any idea just how popular it would be. "Did you? Because I didn't," Petsch asked her co-star. "I mean, everyone hopes that it would be like that. When I read the script, I was like, 'This seems cool! Let's do it!'"
"It's interesting because you shoot the pilot and it doesn't come out for such a long time, and then you start the first season, and it feels like you're just in this bubble because no one knows what you're doing," Apa explained. Petsch added, "For a year! A year we were under a bubble."
Apa "wasn't too familiar" with Archie Andrews and co. before the show. Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, added, "I used to read the Sunday Strips in the paper with my dad, but Cheryl wasn't in those. I had no idea. I was like, 'Oh, they made up a character!' Then I looked her up."
Before Scoles wrapped the interview, she asked the actors to answer just one "fan question."
Enter actor Charles Melton, who wore a wig and pre-taped his question for E! News.
"Yo! KJ Apa! What's good, man? Oh, man—a huge fan of the show. I love it. It's amazing, bro," Melton, who plays high school jock Reggie Mantle, said. "I have so many questions but I'm just going to ask one now: What's it like being second best at everything—behind Charles Melton?"
After they stopped laughing, Petsch said, "He's so lovely and he is better at everything." Apa turned to her and added, "No, he's not! Everything is a competition between me and that guy."
