Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: See Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and More Walk the Runway

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Jeffrey Tambor's Transparent Announcement and More Shocking TV Exits

KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, 2017 American Music Awards

Riverdale's Charles Melton Surprises KJ Apa With a "Fan Question" at the 2017 AMAs

Jamie Foxx, DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled Crashes Jamie Foxx's 2017 American Music Awards Interview

From Shanghai, China, it's the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

Sporting colorful wings and sexy lingerie, Victoria's Secret Angels such as Alessandra AmbrosioAdriana LimaLily Aldridge and Candice Swanepoel, as well as a slew of other returning models, such as Bella Hadid, and newcomers walked the runway at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

It marked Swanepoel's return to the Victoria's Secret catwalk after giving birth to her first child, a boy, in October 2016.

The event also marked the first time Karlie Kloss has taken part in a Victoria's Secret Fashion show since 2014.

Other familiar faces included Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver—all of whom walked the runway last year.

See photos from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Class of 2017

Which models will get their wings and become Angels next year?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Adriana Lima

Why wear one accessory when you can wear them all?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Candice Swanepoel

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Candice Swanepoel

The bigger, the better!

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jasmine Tookes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Jasmine Tookes

No beads were harmed in the making of this look.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra Ambrosio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Alessandra Ambrosio

Bow down to the HBIC, who's retiring from the show after this year.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Elsa Hosk

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Elsa Hosk

The Swedish stunner spreads her wings—but will she take flight?

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Maria Borges

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Maria Borges

Dazzling and dizzying, all at once.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Leomie Anderson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Leomie Anderson

Careful where you point those things.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Grace Bol

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Grace Bol

Spin the wheel, why don't cha?

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Romee Strijd

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Romee Strijd

Meet the newest Cheetah Girl.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Lais Ribeiro

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lais Ribeiro

This look is on the fringe.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Taylor Hill

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Taylor Hill

Birds of a feather flock together, right?

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Miguel, Leomie Anderson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Miguel & Leomie Anderson

Who better to escort the singer down the runway?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Cindy Bruna

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Cindy Bruna

She's got a bird's eye view of all the action.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Candice Swanepoel

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Candice Swanepoel

Now this is how you make a return to the runway.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Amilna Estevao

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Amilna Estevao

How do we become a member of her tribe?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Karlie Kloss

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Karlie Kloss

Is she marching toward the mistletoe?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Maria Borges

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Maria Borges

You may now refer to her as the "Iron Maiden."

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Stella Maxwell

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Stella Maxwell

No pants, no problem.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Devon Windsor

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Devon Windsor

Who clipped her wings?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Adriana Lima

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Adriana Lima

Imagine trying to untangle these laces.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jasmine Tookes

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Meet the newest member of Hell's Angels.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Stella Maxwell

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Stella Maxwell

Who better to take these pinwheel wings for a spin?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Sara Sampaio

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Sara Sampaio

Is "abominable snowman chic" a thing?

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid

Have you ever seen a prettier bluebird?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Josephine Skriver

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Josephine Skriver

Have you ever seen someone so hypnotic?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Lily Aldridge

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lily Aldridge

She's a blue jean baby, L.A. lady.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Sara Sampaio & Elsa Hosk

No, they aren't extras from Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" video.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Daniela Braga

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Daniela Braga

Practical, no. Provocative? You betcha.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jane Zhang

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Jane Zhang

Katy Perry, who?

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Karlie Kloss

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Karlie Kloss

How does her garden grow?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Dilone

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Dilone

How long until this crown becomes a Snapchat filter?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Lily Aldridge

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lily Aldridge

Parachute pants? So 2016. Parachute sleeves? So 2017.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Taylor Hill

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Taylor Hill

The prettiest shower curtain we ever did see.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Bella Hadid

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid

She's Princess Jasmine for the millennial set.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Romee Strijd

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Romee Strijd

She's walking in a winter wonderland, all right.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show , Martha Hunt

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Martha Hunt

It's like she's walking on air.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Harry Styles

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Harry Styles

For some reason, the "Kiwi" singer chose not to model lingerie.

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Vanessa Moody

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Vanessa Moody

We've never seen leaves this gold before.

Article continues below

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Sanne Vloet

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Sanne Vloet

Are we entering the golden age of modeling?

2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Blanca Padilla

FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Blanca Padilla

This is her moment to soar.

Harry StylesMiguel, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese singer Jane Zhang all performed. Katy Perry was initially supposed to perform as well, but was unable to obtain a visa to China.

This marked Bella's second Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Her sister Gigi Hadid was also supposed to return for the event, but said last week she wouldn't be able to make it to China.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Victoria's Secret , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Fashion
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.