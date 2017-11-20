Sharon Tate's Sister Reacts to Charles Manson's Death: "I Said a Prayer for His Soul"

It's been almost 50 years since Sharon Tate was murdered by the Manson Family. In a new interview with People, her sister Debra Tate shared her reaction to learning of the cult leader's death.

"I said a prayer for his soul," Debra told the magazine, recounting the moment a prison guard called her to tell her Charles Manson had died.

Debra told People she never expressed ill will towards any of the convicted murderers, including Tex Watson, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten and the late Susan Atkins. In fact, she told the magazine she prayed for Atkins after she died from cancer back in 2009.

"My cross in my bedroom still has the flowers that I slipped into Jesus's feet when Susan died," she told People. "I cried a tear and I asked for forgiveness on her soul. I'll do the same thing when Charlie dies."

Even though Debra told People she believed God would handle Manson and his followers after they die, she didn't want them free while they were alive.

"These are sociopaths," she told the magazine. "They're no less violent today then they were then."