Tracee Ellis Ross Conquered the 2017 American Music Awards With Unbeatable Style

She got it from her mama!

If there was one icon 2017 American Music Awards host Tracee Ellis Ross was channeling this evening, it was the one and only Diana Ross. Of course, fans should've expected the Black-ish star to pay homage to the world-famous singer in one way or another, given that Diana received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tracee told E! News she felt the "planets [had] aligned" upon finding out she'd be hosting the same event granting top honors to her mom, adding, "It's extra special. It just feels like sort of a perfect mish-mosh of the right things, you know?"

So from her glitzy opening look to every sophisticated ensemble in between, Tracee totally aced emceeing a massive Hollywood event in style.