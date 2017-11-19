Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017: Go Backstage With Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima and More Models

After a bit of turbulence, the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is off and running in Shanghai! 

The catwalk queens enlisted to bring this year's hottest lingerie looks to life are backstage primping and prepping to strut their stuff. Bella HadidAdriana LimaLily Alridge and more stunners have gathered in VS' signature pink robes for a few must-see photo opps ahead of the main event. 

Of course, there's always time for some fun and games as the ladies prepare to get in the zone. From working it for the cameras, to snapping selfies and even fitting in a last-minute facial, these Angels are more than ready to spread their wings and fly.  

Backstage at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

As previously confirmed by E! News, Harry StylesMiguelHamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. and Chinese sensation Jane Zhang will serve as this year's musical guests. The announcement came days after it was revealed that Katy Perry would be unable to make it over visa issues and VS veteran Gigi Hadid was forced to unexpectedly drop out

Early issues aside, the show must go on. Karlie KlossMartha Hunt and Taylor Hill have also touched down in Shanghai for the show, which will air Nov. 28 on CBS. 

Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lily Aldrige & Adriana Lima

Mwah! The modelesque besties blow a kiss to the camera. 

Bella Hadid, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Bella Hadid

One word: Sultry!

Romee Strijd, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Romee Strijd

Just another day in the life for this Dutch fashion model. 

Grace Bol, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Grace Bol

This model from South Sudan is cool, calm and collected before the big night. 

Victoria Lee, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Victoria Lee

Say cheese! The Aussie-born beauty is ready to hit the runway. 

Alanna Arrington, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Alanna Arrington

A last-minute mask never hurt no one!

Aiden Curtiss, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Aiden Curtiss

Rehearsals are going swell for this gorgeous lady!

Samile Bermannelli, Alecia Morais, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Samile Bermannelli & Alecia Morais

The models get cozy in a pair of fluffy robes. 

Lais Ribiero, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lais Ribeiro

The Brazilian beauty is all smiles while getting her hair done. 

Devon Windsor, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Devin Windsor

The model gets some finishing touches done on her makeup. 

Amilna Estevao, Zuri Tibby, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Amilna Estevao & Zuri Tibby

Selfie time!

Maggie Laine, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Backstage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Maggie Laine

The blond bombshell goes au natural for rehearsals. 

Alright, angels. Prepare to hit the red carpet!

