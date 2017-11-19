Russell Simmons and Brett Ratner Accused of Teaming Up to Carry Out Sexual Misconduct

Khalighi, 43, told The Los Angeles Times, which first reported about past allegations against Ratner, that when she was a 17-year-old model, she met Ratner and Simmons at a casting call, went to dinner with them and returned with them to Simmons' apartment to watch a music video they'd been working on. She said Simmons made aggressive sexual advances and yanked off her clothes, after which she "looked over at Brett and said 'help me.'

"And I'll never forget the look on his face," she told the newspaper. "In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together."

Khalighi said that Simmons tried to force her to have sexual intercourse and that she "fought it wildly" until he relented and coerced her to perform oral sex. She said Ratner "just sat there and watched."

She said she then went to take a shower and that Simmons then walked up behind her and had sex with her without her content.

"Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri's full participation," Simmons said in his statement. "We spent time in my apartment over a period of two days and one night, as well as at some public places including Nell's Nightclub. Much of the time we were in the presence of other acquaintances. I'm deeply saddened and truly shocked to learn of Keri's assertions as to what happened over the course of that weekend."

Simmons also tweeted out a statement refuting the claims on Sunday.

Ratner's attorney told the Los Angeles Times that the producer had "no recollection" of Khalighi asking him for help and denied witnessing her "protest."

Ratner had previously denied past allegations of sexual misconduct.