BTS Brings Down the House With History Making 2017 American Music Awards Performance

The boys of BTS made history tonight as the first Korean boy band to perform at American Music Awards. The seven-member boy band, who are international superstars, hit the stage and brought down the house at the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The group made the crowd erupt with their massive Love Yourself: Her hit, "DNA."

The audience in Hollywood wildly applauded during the rousing performance. Baby Driver's Ansel Elgortcouldn't help dancing it out during the high-octane song.

The group is composed of JinJ-HopeJiminJungkookRM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga and V: The Series.

After the performance, Jared Leto came on stage to announce Artist of the Year (which went to Bruno Mars), but even the Oscar winner and rocker couldn't help but be impressed with the show-stopping number that went before him. 

Earlier in the year, the group nabbed the award for Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

