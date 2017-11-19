Linkin Park Dedicates 2017 American Music Awards Win to Chester Bennington: ''Make Him Proud''

The show must go on, but Linkin Park took a moment to honor Chester Bennington at tonight's 2017 American Music Awards.

The alternative-rock group's lead singer passed away in mid-July, shocking band members and their millions of fans who followed Bennington's decades in the spotlight. Linkin Park canceled their tour in the wake of him committing suicide, and a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday evening marked their first in months.

Upon accepting the honor for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist, Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson shared a heartwarming message remembering Chester's legacy.