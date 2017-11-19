Linkin Park Dedicates 2017 American Music Awards Win to Chester Bennington: ''Make Him Proud''

The show must go on, but Linkin Park took a moment to honor Chester Bennington at tonight's 2017 American Music Awards.
The alternative-rock group's lead singer passed away in mid-July, shocking band members and their millions of fans who followed Bennington's decades in the spotlight. Linkin Park canceled their tour in the wake of him committing suicide, and a surprise appearance at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday evening marked their first in months.
Upon accepting the honor for Favorite Alternative Rock Artist, Mike Shinoda, Rob Bourdon and Brad Delson shared a heartwarming message remembering Chester's legacy.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
"We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humor, to his joy," they shared. "And remember, you guys, all of you tonight, whether you're a fan or an artist—I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got. And make Chester proud."
Two moths after his tragic passing, fans organized public memorials all around the world. Linkin Park shared an emotional montage video of the many candlelight vigils, tributes and balloon send offs that took place in places like Peru, Greece, Indonesia, Russia, Kazakhstan and beyond.
"Take a moment to appreciate what you've got and make Chester proud." - @linkinpark dedicates their award to late Chester Bennington#AMAs pic.twitter.com/fHh4i8dAJs— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 20, 2017
Linkin Park has championed mental health awareness like never before, and in late October, held a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Bennington's memory. They also launched the Give to the One More Light Fund to support Bennington's favorite Music for Relief program, Solar Suitcases, as well as individuals and families coping with mental and emotional struggles.
Gone, but certainly never forgotten.