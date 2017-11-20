Once Upon a November: Behind the Scenes of Anastasia 20 Years Later

After catching the eye of masterminding duo Dimitri and Vlad, the group sets out to put the pieces of her regal past back together and convince the Dowager Empress Marie that she is indeed her long-lost granddaughter, Anastasia. While the two men initially think they can coach her to pass as the real royal, they soon realize no training will be necessary.

For their first animated venture, the studios honed in on the real-life legend of Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna of Russia, the youngest daughter of Tsar Nicholas II. The imperial teen had been murdered with the rest of her family in 1918. However, public curiosity soon sparked over a theory of her potential escape, spurring impersonators to claim her identity as their own. The circumstances inspired a 1952 play and 1956 film. More than four decades later, Bluth and Goldman approached the story yet again, except this time with an uplifting angle.