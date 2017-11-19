Paris Hilton Tries to Prove She Invented the Selfie With Help From Britney Spears

This isn't just hot, this could be historic!

Long before we could purchase Lumee phone cases or have big award show moments centered around photos—oh, we remember your selfie Ellen DeGeneres—two ladies may have been the ultimate trendsetters.

Ladies and gentlemen, Paris Hilton is convinced that she is the one who invented the selfie with a little help from Britney Spears. And yes, she has the receipts!

"11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!" she wrote on Twitter with two pictures of the pair posing for a casual shot.