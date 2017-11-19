Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal Their Big Family Holiday Plans at 2017 American Music Awards

The holidays are here again and it's time for even more family time!

Well, it's certainly the case for Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman who stepped out in Los Angeles Sunday night for the 2017 American Music Awards.

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, the Hollywood couple chatted with E! News and revealed their plans for the holidays ahead.

"We're together most of the time as a family especially [during the holidays]," Keith revealed to Jason Kennedy. "We kind of thread it all together. It's not like blocks of time. It's all threaded together."

For proof, just look at last month when the duo celebrated Halloween together with their children.