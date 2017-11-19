Worst Dressed at the 2017 AMAs: Julia Michaels, Sabrina Carpenter & More!

It takes more than a pretty dress to stun on the red carpet.

In order to be successful on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, the last award show of the year, the celebrity's outfit must be on trend, fit perfectly, pair to hair and makeup, live up to the glam standard of the red carpet and photograph well. It's all in the details, making it easy to miss the mark.

Making it on to the Worst Dressed list can be disheartening after spending hours getting dress—we get it. But, with a few tweaks, celebs like Julia Michaels and Sabrina Carpenter would be stunners. Just take Julia's red gown. While we can appreciate the bold style, the cutout and tie in the middle of the dress isn't a flattering addition.