Best Dressed at the 2017 AMAs: Ciara, Selena Gomez & More!

Whether or not these stars win at the 2017 American Music Awards, having a spot on E!'s Best Dressed is the next best thing.

After hours of prepping, primping, pinning and more, stars like Ciara and Demi Lovato are making the last award show of the year count with swoon-worthy, drool-inducing outfits, courtesy of Hollywood's top stylists, makeup artists and hair pros. They're showing up and they're showing out, so now it's time to decide which stars won the night.

Just take Selena Gomez, who took a risk, stepping out of her normal princess-like style to stun in a leather jacket dress with blonde tresses. It's bold, different and impactful—everything you'd want on the red carpet.