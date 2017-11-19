Demi Lovato Hits 2017 AMAs Red Carpet With History Making Transgender Lawmaker Danica Roem

Demi Lovato is a warrior, so it's no surprise that the singer hit the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a fellow trailblazer, history making transgender lawmaker Danica Roem, who was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates earlier this month.

Lovato, who is performing "Sorry Not Sorry" at the award show, says told E! News' Jason Kennedy that she connected with Danica, who takes office on Jan. 10, after she was inspired by her headline-making election.

The "Confident" singer said, "We connected because I heard her story. She is actually the first out and seated transgender state legislator in American history and when I heard that I was just completely inspired by it."

The performer explained, "My story with 'Sorry Not Sorry' is about bullying and I wanted to have her in the audience with me tonight because I feel like we have been through some of the same things and now we get to share this experience together."

In the interview, Roem said that she too was inspired by Lovato's advocacy and all that she has done to help others.