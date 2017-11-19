Nick Jonas Receives the Best Dating Question From His Niece on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Paging Nick Jonas: One of your youngest fans has a question for you!

Before performing at the 2017 American Music Awards, the "Find You" singer appeared on the red carpet to pose for photos and interact with fans.

But while stopping by Live From the Red Carpet, Nick found himself answering a big question from an unlikely reporter. Ladies and gentlemen, Kevin Jonas' daughter has a question.

"Who are you dating?" Nick's niece Alena asked in a surprise video clip.

"That just made my whole year. Hi Alena. If you're watching, I love you and I miss you very much," Nick said. "I'm just enjoying my life tonight. I'll answer in private."