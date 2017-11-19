Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause's Newlywed Glow Is Undeniable at 2017 American Music Awards

Now this is date night done right!

Less than a month after Justin Hartley married Chrishell Stause, the newlyweds stepped out on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet and—red alert—they served up serious relationship goals.

The This Is Us star opted for a classic black suit and passed on a tie.

His bride, however, chose a stunning colorful dress that shined bright under the sun of Los Angeles.

Justin is serving as a presenter for this evening's live telecast at the Microsoft Theater. As for Chrishell, she's just looking forward to a full night of music that includes performances from Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Florida Georgia Line.