Justin Hartley and Chrishell Hartley's Newlywed Glow Is Undeniable at 2017 American Music Awards

Now this is date night done right!
Less than a month after Justin Hartley married Chrishell Hartley, the newlyweds stepped out on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet and—red alert—they served up serious relationship goals.
The This Is Us star opted for a classic black suit and passed on a tie.
His bride, however, chose a stunning colorful dress that shined bright under the sun of Los Angeles.
Justin is serving as a presenter for this evening's live telecast at the Microsoft Theater. As for Chrishell, she's just looking forward to a full night of music that includes performances from Kelly Clarkson, Pink and Florida Georgia Line.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Back on October 28, E! News confirmed that Justin and his leading lady officially became husband and wife after a romantic ceremony at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif.
Special guests in attendance included Mandy Moore , Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz.
"I love the fact that she's going to be my wife. I love the fact that I will have a wife and we'll be husband and wife and live together," Justin told Us Weekly before his wedding. "I love that, but I'm actually really looking forward to the wedding day. I'm going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven't seen in a few years. It's going to be great."