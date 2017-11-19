Lea Michele Just Received a Big Surprise From Ramona Singer on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Prepare yourselves for turtle time at the 2017 American Music Awards!

When Lea Michele, wearing J. Mendel, arrived on the red carpet for tonight's big award show, The Mayor star was totally expecting to rub elbows with music's biggest stars. What she didn't see coming, however, was a special message from Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer.

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, E! News' Jason Kennedy asked Lea to look into the monitor to talk to her biggest fan.

"Hey Lea, I know you are presenting tonight and I know you are going to be fabulous," Ramona shared.

The Bravo star then extended an invitation to the former Glee star. "I think you should come to New York City and film with us on the Housewives show."