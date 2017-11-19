Who Is BTS? 5 Things to Know About the Korean-Pop Boy Band Taking Over the 2017 AMAs

Remember this name: BTS!

That's the consensus amongst music fans who are learning more about the Korean-pop boy band.

After first gaining attention in the states at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, the boy band also known as Bangtan Boys or Beyond The Scene continues to gain more and more followers and admirers.

In fact, the group composed of Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga and V: The Series is scheduled to perform one of their biggest hits during the 2017 American Music Awards.

For those who aren't quite sure what all the excitement is about, we're here to help with a handy five things to know guide. Take a look below.