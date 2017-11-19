Diana Ross and Her Famous Family Arrive in Style for the 2017 American Music Awards

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Diana Ross and her family are coming out in style!
As the red carpet for the 2017 American Music Awards opened up Sunday night, fans were on red alert hoping to spot the music legend.
Ladies and gentlemen, wait no more because the upcoming recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award is here and brought her entire family for the special event.
Wearing a black fascinator and matching dress, Diana posed in the center while family members including Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross stood close by with their kids.
"TODAY is the DAY," Evan shared on Instagram before showtime. "@amas @dianaross #amas. Cant to celebrate MOM!"
It's a big night for Diana who is slated to receive one of the biggest awards of the night. In fact, her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross will also serve as the evening's host.
"It's extra special. It just feels like sort of a perfect mish mosh of the right things, you know?" Tracee gushed to E! News' Will Marfuggi before the show. "Like the planets aligned, I couldn't have planned that."
And before Tracee gets on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, we had to wonder if her mom shared any words of wisdom.
"Good hair and a good personality? You're golden," the Black-ish star explained. "If that heart is open and the hair is poppin', nobody cares what you have on."
Break a leg, girl!