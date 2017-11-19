Jeffrey Tambor Leaves Transparent Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

A Wrinkle In Time Trailer Drops: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling Fight Darkness With Magic
Pink and Kelly Clarkson's Opening Performance at the 2017 American Music Awards Will Leave You in Tears
Amid accusations of sexual harassment, Jeffrey Tambor is walking away from Transparent and the role that won him two Emmys.
On Sunday, the film and TV actor announced that he was exiting the Amazon series, which he has appeared on for four seasons.
The star said in a statement to Deadline, "Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life."
"What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago," Tambor continued.
"I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," Tambor said.
The 73-year-old added, "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent."
Transparent's Jeffrey Tambor Responds to Trace Lysette's Sexual Harassment Allegations: I Am Not a Predator
AP/Getty Images
Earlier this week, Transparent co-star Trace Lysette issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter where she claimed Tambor "acted inappropriate to me."
"Jeffrey has made many sexual advances and comments at me, but one time it got physical," she alleged.
Lysette claimed, "My back was against the wall in a corner as Jeffrey approached me. He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas and I pushed him off of me. Again, I laughed it off and rolled my eyes. I had a job to do and I had to do it with Jeffrey, the lead of our show."
The actor vehemently denied sexual harassment allegations made by his co-star. In a statement to E! News, the actor said that he has "never been a predator."
At the time, an Amazon spokesperson told THR that "this information will be added to our ongoing conversation." The outlet also reported that the studio was also looking into other claims made against the actor.
Previously, the Arrested Development star denied allegations made by a former assistant Van Barnes, who wrote on Facebook that the actor was inappropriate.
On Nov. 8, Tambor issued a statement via his rep, Leslie Sibert, to KNBC, "I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her."
The statement continued, "I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation."
The show's creator Jill Soloway has yet to comment on Tambor's surprise exit.