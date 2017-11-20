Jay-Z and Idris Elba Among 2018 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Jay-Z, Idris Elba, Bruno Mars and Mary J. Blige are among the top nominees of the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.
Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson will return as host for the fourth year in a row.
Jay-Z and Mary lead the nominees with five nominations each. Singers BrunoKendrick Lamar and SZA and Issa Rae, creator of the YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl, each received four, while Idris and singers Charlie Wilson and Ledisi are nominated for three awards each. Jay-Z, who is being honored for his much-talked about album 4:44, Bruno and Issa are all up for Entertainer of the Year.
Other nominees include Oprah Winfrey, Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin and stars from This Is Us and Empire.
Anderson himself is also nominated, as is his TV show black-ish.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Recording:
Outstanding New Artist
Demetria McKinney - "Officially Yours" (eOne Music)
Kevin Ross - "The Awakening" (Motown/Capitol Records)
Khalid - "American Teen" (RCA Records/Right Hand Music Group)
SZA - "Ctrl" (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Vic Mensa - "The Autobiography" (Roc Nation/Capitol Records)
Outstanding Male Artist
Brian McKnight - Genesis (SoNo Recording Group)
Bruno Mars - Versace On the Floor (Atlantic Records)
Charlie Wilson - In It to Win It (RCA Records/P Music Group)
JAY-Z - 4:44 (Roc Nation)
Kendrick Lamar - DAMN. (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Outstanding Female Artist
Andra Day - Stand Up For Something (Warner Bros. Records)
Beyoncé - Die With You (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)
Ledisi - Let Love Rule (Verve Label Group)
Mary J. Blige - Strength of a Woman (Capitol Records)
SZA - Ctrl (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Andra Day feat. Common - "Stand Up For Something" (Warner Bros. Records)
Charlie Wilson feat. T.I. - "I'm Blessed" (RCA Records/P Music Group)
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - "LOYALTY." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Mary J. Blige feat. Kanye West - "Love Yourself" (Capitol Records)
SZA feat. Travis Scott - "Love Galore" (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
Outstanding Jazz Album
Boundless - Damien Escobar (Phoenix Lane Entertainment)
Dreams and Daggers - Cécile McLorin Salvant (Mack Avenue Records)
Petite Afrique - Somi (Sony Music/OKeh)
Poetry In Motion - Najee (Shanachie Entertainment)
So It Is - Preservation Hall Jazz Band (Legacy Recordings)
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Close - Marvin Sapp (Verity Records)
Crossover Live From Music City - Travis Greene (RCA Inspiration)
Greenleaf Soundtrack Volume 2 - Greenleaf Soundtrack (RCA Inspiration)
Heart. Passion. Pursuit. - Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)
Let Them Fall In Love - CeCe Winans (Puresprings Gospel)
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
4:44 - JAY-Z (Roc Nation)
Gods - Maxwell (Columbia Records)
High - Ledisi (Verve Label Group)
Strength of A Woman - Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
That's What I Like - Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Outstanding Song - Traditional
"High" - Ledisi (Verve Label Group)
"Honest" - MAJOR. (BOE/Empire)
"Surefire (Piano Version)" - John Legend (Columbia Records)
"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
"U + Me" - Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
Outstanding Song - Contemporary
"Gonna Be Alright" - Mali Music (RCA Records/ByStorm Entertainment)
"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
"Insecure" - Jazmine Sullivan X Bryson Tiller (RCA Records)
"Love Galore" - SZA feat. Travis Scott (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)
"The Story of O.J." – JAY-Z (Roc Nation)
Outstanding Album
4:44 - JAY-Z (Roc Nation)
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Genesis - Brian McKnight (SoNo Recording Group)
In It To Win It - Charlie Wilson (RCA Records/P Music Group)
Strength of A Woman - Mary J. Blige (Capitol Records)
Entertainer of the Year
Ava DuVernay
Bruno Mars
Chadwick Boseman
Chance the Rapper
Issa Rae
Jay-Z
Television:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ballers (HBO)
black-ish (ABC)
Dear White People (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
Survivor's Remorse (Starz)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - black-ish (ABC)
Aziz Ansari - Master of None (Netflix)
Dwayne Johnson - Ballers (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key - Friends from College (Netflix)
RonReaco Lee - Survivor's Remorse (Starz)
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks - Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)
Loretta Devine - The Carmichael Show (NBC)
Niecy Nash - Claws (TNT)
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ernie Hudson - Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Jay Ellis - Insecure (HBO)
John David Washington - Ballers (HBO)
Omar Miller - Ballers (HBO)
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC)
Tichina Arnold - Survivor's Remorse (Starz)
Uzo Aduba - Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
Yvonne Orji - Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series
Greenleaf (OWN)
Power (Starz)
Queen Sugar (OWN)
This Is Us (NBC)
Underground (WGN America)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Kofi Siriboe - Queen Sugar (OWN)
Mike Colter - Marvel's The Defenders (Netflix)
Omari Hardwick - Power (Starz)
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us (NBC)
Terrence Howard - Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Jurnee Smollett-Bell - Underground (WGN America)
Kerry Washington - Scandal (ABC)
Rutina Wesley - Queen Sugar (OWN)
Taraji P. Henson - Empire (FOX)
Viola Davis - How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bryshere Gray - Empire (FOX)
Dondre Whitfield - Queen Sugar (OWN)
Joe Morton - Scandal (ABC)
Jussie Smollett - Empire (FOX)
Trai Byers - Empire (FOX)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield - Greenleaf (OWN)
Naturi Naughton - Power (Starz)
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Susan Kelechi Watson - This Is Us (NBC)
Tina Lifford - Queen Sugar (OWN)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited - Series or Dramatic Special
Flint (Lifetime)
Shots Fired (FOX)
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
The New Edition Story (BET)
When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (TV One)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Bryshere Grey - The New Edition Story (BET)
Idris Elba - Guerrilla (Showtime)
Laurence Fishburne - Madiba (BET)
Mack Wilds - Shots Fired (FOX)
Woody McClain - The New Edition Story (BET)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Jill Scott - Flint (Lifetime)
Oprah Winfrey - The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Queen Latifah - Flint (Lifetime)
Regina King - American Crime (ABC)
Sanaa Lathan - Shots Fired (FOX)
Outstanding News/ Information - (Series or Special)
News One Now (TV One)
Oprah's Master Class (OWN)
The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama (BET)
Unsung (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Super Soul Sunday (OWN)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Real (Syndicated)
The View (ABC)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)
Shark Tank (ABC)
The Manns (TV One)
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Outstanding Variety or Game Show - (Series or Special)
Black Girls Rock! 2017 (BET)
Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas (Netflix)
Def Comedy Jam 25 (Netflix)
Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Children's Program
Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)
Free Rein (Netflix)
Nella the Princess Knight (Nickelodeon)
Project Mc² (Netflix)
Raven's Home (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Caleb McLaughlin - Stranger Things (Netflix)
Ethan Hutchison - Queen Sugar (OWN)
Lonnie Chavis - This Is Us (NBC)
Marsai Martin - black-ish (ABC)
Michael Rainey - Power (Starz)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Fredricka Whitfield - Fredricka Whitfield (CNN)
Morgan Freeman - The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)
Neil deGrasse Tyson - StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic)
Roland Martin - News One Now (TV One)
Trevor Noah - The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Alfonso Ribeiro - America's Funniest Home Video (ABC)
Iyanla Vanzant - Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN)
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill - SC6 with Michael and Jemele (ESPN)
LL Cool J - Lip Sync Battle (Spike)
W. Kamau Bell - United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Motion Picture:
Outstanding Motion Picture
Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Marshall (Open Road Films)
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Algee Smith - Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
Chadwick Boseman - Marshall (Open Road Films)
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq. (Columbia Pictures)
Idris Elba - The Mountain Between Us (20th Century Fox)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Amandla Stenberg - Everything, Everything (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)
Danai Gurira - All Eyez on Me (Summit Entertainment)
Halle Berry - Kidnap (Aviron Pictures)
Natalie Paul - Crown Heights (Amazon Studios)
Octavia Spencer - Gifted (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Idris Elba - THOR: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)
Laurence Fishburne - Last Flag Flying (Amazon Studios)
Lil Rel Howery - Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Nnamdi Asomugha - Crown Heights (Amazon Studios)
Sterling K. Brown - Marshall (Open Road Films)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Audra McDonald - Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures)
Keesha Sharp - Marshall (Open Road Films)
Regina Hall - Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Tessa Thompson - THOR: Ragnarok (Marvel Studios)
Tiffany Haddish - Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
Last Flag Flying (Amazon Studios)
Mudbound (Netflix)
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (Annapurna Pictures)
Wind River (Acacia Filmed Entertainment)
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
I Called Him Morgan (Submarine Deluxe/Filmrise)
STEP (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities (Firelight Films)
The Rape of Recy Taylor (Augusta Films)
Whose Streets? (Magnolia Pictures)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Birth of a Movement (PBS)
Black Love (OWN)
The 44th President: In His Own Words (History)
The Defiant Ones (HBO)
What the Health (AUM Films and Media + First Spark Media)
Writing:
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Janine Barrois - Claws
Justin Simien - Dear White People
Issa Rae - Insecure (HBO)
Outstanding Writing in a Dramatic Series
Anthony Sparks - Queen Sugar
Ava DuVernay - Queen Sugar
Erica Anderson - Greenleaf
Gina Prince-Bythewood - Shots Fired
Vera Herbert - This Is Us
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Abdul Williams - The New Edition Story - Night Two (BET)
Alison McDonald - An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life (Amazon)
Cas Sigers-Beedles - When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (TV One)
May Chan - An American Girl Story - Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance (Amazon)
Peter Landesman, Alexander Woo, George C. Wolfe - The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Dee Rees, Virgil Williams - Mudbound (Netflix)
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani - The Big Sick (Amazon Studios)
Jordan Peele - Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Kenya Barris, Tracy Oliver - Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Mark Boal - Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)
Directing:
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Anton Cropper - black-ish (ABC)
Barry Jenkins - Dear White People (Netflix)
Justin Simien - Dear White People (Netflix)
Spike Lee - She's Gotta Have It (Netflix)
Ken Whittingham - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing in a Dramatic Series
Carl Franklin - 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Ernest R. Dickerson - The Deuce (HBO)
Gina Prince-Bythewood - Shots Fired (FOX)
Jeffrey Byrd - Switched at Birth (Freeform)
Jonathan Demme - Shots Fired (FOX)
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Allen Hughes - The Defiant Ones (HBO)
Chris Robinson - The New Edition Story - Night 1 (BET)
Codie Elaine Oliver - Black Love (OWN)
Kevin Hooks - Madiba - Night 2 (BET)
Mark Ford - Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G. (A&E)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Dee Rees - Mudbound (Netflix)
Jordan Peele - Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Malcolm D. Lee - Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
Reginald Hudlin - Marshall (Open Road Films)
Stella Meghie - Everything, Everything (Warner Bros. Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures)
Animated/CGI:
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
David Oyelowo - The Lion Guard (Disney Junior)
Kerry Washington - Cars 3 (Disney/Pixar)
Loretta Devine - Doc McStuffins (Disney Channel)
Tiffany Haddish - Legends of Chamberlain Heights (Comedy Central)
Yvette Nicole Brown - Elena of Avalor (Disney Junior)