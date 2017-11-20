Jay-Z and Idris Elba Among 2018 NAACP Image Awards Nominees

Jay-Z, Idris Elba, Bruno Mars and Mary J. Blige are among the top nominees of the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.

Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson will return as host for the fourth year in a row.

Jay-Z and Mary lead the nominees with five nominations each. Singers BrunoKendrick Lamar and SZA and Issa Rae, creator of the YouTube web series Awkward Black Girl, each received four, while Idris and singers Charlie Wilson and Ledisi are nominated for three awards each. Jay-Z, who is being honored for his much-talked about album 4:44, Bruno and Issa are all up for Entertainer of the Year.

Other nominees include Oprah Winfrey, Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin and stars from This Is Us and Empire.

Anderson himself is also nominated, as is his TV show black-ish.

Check out the full list of nominees below: