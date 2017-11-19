Sofia Richie and Scott Disick the "Playboy" Reunite for Date Night

A Wrinkle In Time Trailer Drops: Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling Fight Darkness With Magic
Sofia Richie reunited with her "playboy" on Friday night.
The 19-year-old model and 34-year-old beau Scott Disick were spotted leaving the celebrity hotspot and sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu on Friday night.
Sofia wore a white turtleneck and blue straight-leg Balenciaga jeans, while Scott sported a black hoodie with the word "Playboy" written on it, including the company's logo.
She and Kourtney Kardashian's ex first sparked romance rumors in May when they got flirty during a trip to Cannes and have been spotted looking cozy together several times since then, including in Santa Barbara, Miami, Italy and most recently, a trip to Cabo. Sofia appears to be so smitten with Scott that she even has a phone case with his photo on it. She was photographed carrying it on a solo trip to London last week.
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie
BLAK-OPS / MEGA
They have not commented on the nature of their relationship. A source had told E! News recently that the two "both have a lot of free time and are able to do whatever they want, and enjoy traveling and dining together."
Another source close to Sofia said last month that from Scott's side, their relationship is "not serious" but that "From Sofia's side, it is," and she calls him her boyfriend.
"Scott likes her company because she is mature for her age and doesn't party much," the source said. "She has actually been really good for him. They have traveled a lot, but they also do normal things like get coffee or go shopping. They are mellow together and just really enjoy being low key. He has spoiled her by taking her on a few amazing trips and she has loved that."
Earlier this month, Sofia told E! News' Sibley Scoles that her famous dad, Lionel Richie is "very supportive" about her dating life. She made her comments while standing next to him.
Lionel is maintaining his sense of humor amid the situation; He jokingly made a hand gesture and pretended to shoot himself.