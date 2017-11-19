Beyoncé Shares Photos of Her Sexy Look From Serena Williams' Wedding

Beyoncéattended Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's wedding last week and somehow managed not to upstage the bride.
...which was likely not easy, because A, she's Beyoncé, and B, she looked sizzling.
The pop star on Sunday shared on her Instagram page several new photos of her in her sexy wedding outfit; a dark blue, plunging asymmetrical wrap dress that showed off plenty of cleavage and thigh, paired with stiletto sandals. She wore her hair long, down to the top of her thighs, and accessorized with a sparkling choker and triangle earrings.
Serena and Alexis got married in New Orleans on Thursday in a lavish Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding front of friends and family, including their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia and Serena's sister and fellow tennis star Venus Williams.
Serena looked gorgeous in a custom white, strapless, belted Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen princess gown.
Other celebrity guests included Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson, bestie Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, LaLa Anthony and Eva Longoria.
Beyoncé and Kim, whose husbands Jay-Z and Kanye West, have feuded, were spotted standing at the VIP bar together, ordering a glass of champagne before celebrating the bride.