James Corden Performs With Backstreet Boys Again and Showcases Killer Dance Moves

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick the "Playboy" Reunite for Date Night

Beyonce, Outfit, Serena Williams Wedding

Beyoncé Shares Photos of Her Sexy Look From Serena Williams' Wedding

Chance the Rapper, SNL, Come Back Barack

SNL Host Chance the Rapper Parodies '90s R&B Group in Barack Obama Tribute Video

Please welcome back the sixth member of the Backstreet Boys, Mr. James Corden!

The Late Late Show host joined Nick CarterHowie DoroughKevin RichardsonBrian Littrell and A.J. McLean onstage at their Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency show at the Axis at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday night. Corden matching the group's choreography and also showcased some killer individual dance moves of his own while wearing the same white outfit as the guys. He joined them onstage mid-song.

"Ladies and gentlemen, James Corden!" McLean exclaimed into his mic after the performance, drawing more cheers.

"Thanks for making tonight Larger Than Life @j_corden! #Jamesstreet #BSBVegas," read a message posted on the boy band's Instagram page, alongside a video of Corden performing onstage.

Photos

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

It is unclear whether Corden's cameo was recorded for a segment on his talk show, where he often takes part in musical sketches, most famous being Carpool Karaoke.

What a night!!! Backstreet Boys ft James Corden ??????#LargerThanLife ?? @ekoop7

A post shared by Raquel Baharian (@raquel_baharian) on

Corden had also performed with the Backstreet Boys in 2016, on The Late Late Show.

He surprised his audience by introducing them onstage and then joined them in a performance of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Backstreet Boys , James Corden , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.