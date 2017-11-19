Lena Dunham Apologizes for Defending Girls Writer Accused of Rape

Lena Dunham is used to causing a stir on social media, but the past couple days may have been more than the Girls creator, star and writer bargained for...

On Saturday, Dunham issued an apology after taking to social media the day before to defend a former Girls writer Murray Miller after TheWrap reported that actress Aurora Perrineau had gone to police in Los Angeles on Friday and accused the writer of raping her in 2012 when she was 17 years old.

The day before, the controversial star caused some intense Internet ire after defending Miller and seemingly attacking the accuser, who is the daughter of Lost star Harold Perrineau.

But on Saturday, Dunham backpedaled on her and Jenni Konner's joint statement from Friday voicing their public support of Miller, sharing a remorseful post.

Dunham wrote, "As feminists, we live and die by our politics, and believing women is the first choice we make every single day when we wake up. Therefore, I never thought I would issue a statement publicly supporting someone accused of sexual assault, but I naively believed it was important to share my perspective on my friend's situation as it has transpired behind the scenes over the last few months."

The lengthy apology continued, "I now understand that it was absolutely the wrong time to come forward with such a statement and I am so sorry. We have been given the gift of powerful voices and by speaking out we were putting our thumb on the scale and it was wrong. We regret this decision with every fiber of our being."