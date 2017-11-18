Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Rushes to Emergency Room, Cancels Las Vegas Shows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Gushes Over Michael Douglas in Sweet Tribute on Couple's 17th Wedding Anniversary
Get better soon, Kendra!
After taking to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to tell fans that she was cancelling her performance tonight in Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy because she was "super sick," Kendra Wilkinson alerted fans that she's headed to the emergency room and called off both of tonight's appearances in her Las Vegas show, which is at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
On Saturday, Kendra tweeted, "Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show."
Almost two hours later, things seemed to go from bad to worse. The reality star shared that she was cancelling both shows and now going to the E.R. to seek medical care for an undisclosed reason.
The 32-year-old wrote, "Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I'll make it up to you."
In April, the Girls Next Door stopped by E! News to share the big news that she'd be starring in the sexy Vegas production.
"I am going to play a lead role in a play called Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Man and it will be in Las Vegas. I am going to Vegas!" Kendra confirmed to E! News' Catt Sadler. "Being a lead role in a play in Vegas? Like, come on! How much bigger can it get?"
At the time of the announcement, Kendra told E! News, "Just when I think it's over for me in this world, new opportunities present themselves," Kendra shared with us. "I'm still here and it's getting bigger and I'm so thankful for these opportunities and to be able to explore life like this."
The hit New York City production hit up Las Vegas in May, when Kendra will joined Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum Jai Rodriguez.
Based on the novel of the same name, the show goes on nightly, except Wednesdays (and when the star goes to the emergency room).