Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Release New Royal Portrait in Honor of 70th Wedding Anniversary

Their platinum wedding anniversary is fast approaching!
In honor of the upcoming 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince PhilipBuckingham Palace released new royal portraits to mark the momentous occasion on Nov. 20.
On Nov. 20, 1947, Princess Elizabeth, 21, and Philip Mountbatten, 26, were wed at Westminster Abbey in London. Seventy years later, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are 91 and 96 years old (respectively) and have been married longer than any other royal couple.
The new portrait, taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak earlier this month, shows Elizabeth II and Prince Philip standing in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. For the official image, the monarch opted to wear the cream dress by Angela Kelly, along with a yellow gold, ruby and diamond "Scarab" brooch, designed by Andrew Grima and gifted to the couple in 1966.
Seven decades ago, the couple had a headline-making wedding ceremony in front of 2,000 invited wedding guests. The nuptials were recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people around the globe.
It is reported that the royal couple received over 2,500 wedding presents and around 10,000 telegrams congratulating them on their nuptials.
The royals have four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
Central Press/Getty Images
1947
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are photographed in 1947.
1947
The two were photographed on July 11, 1947, shortly after they announced their engagement.
Press Association via AP Images
1947
Then-Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh (formerly Lt Philip Mountbatten) are photographed as they leave Westminster Abbey after their marriage ceremony on Nov. 20, 1947.
Press Association via AP Images
1947
Then-Princess Elizabeth, now Queen, and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, now the Duke of Edinburgh, were photographed at Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony on Nov. 20, 1947.
Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
1947
On Nov. 24, 1947, Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, enjoy a walk during their honeymoon at Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire in England.
1948
Dec. 15, 1948, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, stands behind Princess Elizabeth who is holding Prince Charles after his christening ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images
1949
Then-Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh attend the Royal Horse Show at Windsor Castle on May 12, 1949.
Press Association via AP Images
1948
On Dec. 15, 1948, Prince Charles slept in the arms of his mother, Princess Elizabeth, after his Christening at Buckingham Palace.
Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
1950
The then-Princess Elizabeth holds her daughter, Princess Anne, at her christening in Buckingham Palace on Oct. 2, 1950.
ullstein bild via Getty Images
1951
The royal parents are photographed outside Clarence House in 1951.
Press Association via AP Images
1951
Princess Anne and Prince Charles are photographed with their royal parents on the grounds of Clarence House, their London residence, on Aug. 9, 1951.
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1951
Wearing more casual clothes than usual, the couple is pictured at a square dance held in their honor in Ottawa, Canada on Oct. 17, 1951. The dance was one of the events arranged during their Canadian tour.
Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images
1952
The couple was photographed with their children Charles and Anne at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1952.
Press Association via AP Images
1953
On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II wore the Imperial State Crown and the Duke of Edinburgh in uniform of Admiral of the Fleet wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds around the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation.
1955
The Duke of Edinburgh sends his royal children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, swinging through the air on their swing at Balmoral Castle while Queen Elizabeth watches the fun on August 15, 1955.
1950s
The royal is seated and wearing a crown, while her husband stands by her side.
Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Canada
The pair are photographed during a royal visit to Canada.
Press Association via AP Images
1965
The royal family is photographed at Windsor Castle on the occasion of The Queen's 39th birthday.
1965
Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew, Duke of York all smile at Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, in his cradle on April 21, 1965 at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire.
China
The Queen And Prince Philip visit the Great Wall of China near Peking.
1972
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip spend time at the countryside at Balmoral, Scotland in 1972.
Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
1972
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit a farm on their Balmoral estate in Scotland, during their Silver Wedding anniversary year of 1972.
Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
1974
The royals are photographed in front of Buckingham Palace on June 15, 1974.
Serge Lemoine/Getty Images
1977
The couple visits New Zealand in 1977.
Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty Image
2014
Queen Elizabeth II leads the Knights of the Garter to the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony from the Galilee Porch on June 16, 2014 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the senior and oldest British Order of Chivalry, founded by Edward III in 1348. Membership in the order is limited to the sovereign, the Prince of Wales, and no more than twenty-four members.
