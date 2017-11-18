Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Release New Royal Portrait in Honor of 70th Wedding Anniversary

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, 70th Wedding Anniversary

MATT HOLYOAK/CAMERA PRESS

Their platinum wedding anniversary is fast approaching!

In honor of the upcoming 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince PhilipBuckingham Palace released new royal portraits to mark the momentous occasion on Nov. 20.

On Nov. 20, 1947, Princess Elizabeth, 21, and Philip Mountbatten, 26, were wed at Westminster Abbey in London. Seventy years later, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are 91 and 96 years old (respectively) and have been married longer than any other royal couple.

The new portrait, taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak earlier this month, shows Elizabeth II and Prince Philip standing in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. For the official image, the monarch opted to wear the cream dress by Angela Kelly, along with a yellow gold, ruby and diamond "Scarab" brooch, designed by Andrew Grima and gifted to the couple in 1966.

Seven decades ago, the couple had a headline-making wedding ceremony in front of 2,000 invited wedding guests. The nuptials were recorded and broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people around the globe. 

It is reported that the royal couple received over 2,500 wedding presents and around 10,000 telegrams congratulating them on their nuptials.

The royals have four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth

Central Press/Getty Images

1947

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are photographed in 1947.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Fox Photos/Getty Images

1947

The two were photographed on July 11, 1947, shortly after they announced their engagement.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Wedding

Press Association via AP Images

1947

Then-Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh (formerly Lt Philip Mountbatten) are photographed as they leave Westminster Abbey after their marriage ceremony on Nov. 20, 1947.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Press Association via AP Images

1947

Then-Princess Elizabeth, now Queen, and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, now the Duke of Edinburgh, were photographed at Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony on Nov. 20, 1947.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

1947

On Nov. 24, 1947, Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, enjoy a walk during their honeymoon at Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire in England.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles

Fox Photos/Getty Images

1948

Dec. 15, 1948, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, stands behind Princess Elizabeth who is holding Prince Charles after his christening ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

1949

Then-Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh attend the Royal Horse Show at Windsor Castle on May 12, 1949.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Christening

Press Association via AP Images

1948

On Dec. 15, 1948, Prince Charles slept in the arms of his mother, Princess Elizabeth, after his Christening at Buckingham Palace. 

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne

Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

1950

The then-Princess Elizabeth holds her daughter, Princess Anne, at her christening in Buckingham Palace on Oct. 2, 1950.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne

ullstein bild via Getty Images

1951

The royal parents are photographed outside Clarence House in 1951.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne

Press Association via AP Images

1951

Princess Anne and Prince Charles are photographed with their royal parents on the grounds of Clarence House, their London residence, on Aug. 9, 1951.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1951

Wearing more casual clothes than usual, the couple is pictured at a square dance held in their honor in Ottawa, Canada on Oct. 17, 1951. The dance was one of the events arranged during their Canadian tour. 

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images

1952

The couple was photographed with their children Charles and Anne at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in 1952.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Press Association via AP Images

1953

On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth II wore the Imperial State Crown and the Duke of Edinburgh in uniform of Admiral of the Fleet wave from the balcony to the onlooking crowds around the gates of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne

AP Photo

1955

The Duke of Edinburgh sends his royal children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, swinging through the air on their swing at Balmoral Castle while Queen Elizabeth watches the fun on August 15, 1955.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Getty Images

1950s

The royal is seated and wearing a crown, while her husband stands by her side.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Canada

The pair are photographed during a royal visit to Canada.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward

Press Association via AP Images

1965

The royal family is photographed at Windsor Castle on the occasion of The Queen's 39th birthday. 

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward

AFP/Getty Images

1965

Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Andrew, Duke of York all smile at Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, in his cradle on April 21, 1965 at Frogmore House in Windsor, Berkshire.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Tim Graham/Getty Images

China

The Queen And Prince Philip visit the Great Wall of China near Peking.

Queen Elizabeth ll, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh

Fox Photos/Getty Images

1972

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip spend time at the countryside at Balmoral, Scotland in 1972.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1972

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit a farm on their Balmoral estate in Scotland, during their Silver Wedding anniversary year of 1972. 

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

1974

The royals are photographed in front of Buckingham Palace on June 15, 1974.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Serge Lemoine/Getty Images

1977

The couple visits New Zealand in 1977.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty Image

2014

Queen Elizabeth II leads the Knights of the Garter to the Most Noble Order of the Garter Ceremony from the Galilee Porch on June 16, 2014 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the senior and oldest British Order of Chivalry, founded by Edward III in 1348. Membership in the order is limited to the sovereign, the Prince of Wales, and no more than twenty-four members.

