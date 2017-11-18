Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Release New Royal Portrait in Honor of 70th Wedding Anniversary

Their platinum wedding anniversary is fast approaching!

In honor of the upcoming 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince PhilipBuckingham Palace released new royal portraits to mark the momentous occasion on Nov. 20.

On Nov. 20, 1947, Princess Elizabeth, 21, and Philip Mountbatten, 26, were wed at Westminster Abbey in London. Seventy years later, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh are 91 and 96 years old (respectively) and have been married longer than any other royal couple.

The new portrait, taken by British photographer Matt Holyoak earlier this month, shows Elizabeth II and Prince Philip standing in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. For the official image, the monarch opted to wear the cream dress by Angela Kelly, along with a yellow gold, ruby and diamond "Scarab" brooch, designed by Andrew Grima and gifted to the couple in 1966.