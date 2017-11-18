Chrissy Teigen Joins Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 With Fans' Help

Just announced: Chrissy Teigen will not only take part in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but she will also close the show...according to Chrissy Teigen.
The model and Lip Sync Battle host joked on several social media accounts on Saturday that she is in China for the show and will be the last to walk the runway. Teigen, known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pics, has never appeared at the annual event and is not one of numerous models confirmed to participate at this year's show, which takes place on Sunday U.S. time,
"Hey guys, I'm in Shanghai, getting ready for the Victoria's Secret Fashion show," Teigen said in an Instagram Stories video posted on Saturday morning, the night after she cooked dinner for her husband John Legend and friends at home. "I'm nervous, but I think I'm gonna kill it."
Snapchat / Chrissy Teigen
"Hey guys, here in Shanghai still, almost show time. I can't believe I am here. I get to walk in Victoria's Secret. It's like a dream come true. Thanks for coming to supporting me in Shanghai!" Teigen said in a Snapchat video, pointing her phone at a shirtless Legend, who wore just a towel. "Closing the show, baby! Closing the show, baby!"
She joked on Instagram that she just squeezed in a last gym session for the show. She also showed a vase of flowers, joking, "Gisele Bündchen and Justin Bieber just sent me these to congratulate me on the show. All they're doing is making me nervous, I'm so nervous."
"@chrissyteigen's troll level of the VS fashion show this morning is giving me life #mostlyabwork #VSFS2017," tweeted a fan, @user marisaewitter.
Teigen retweeted her, writing, "No one is answering my phone calls or emails but I am here in Shanghai and ready for my fitting !!!!!!"
Can someone photoshop me into this pic.twitter.com/ULf1qPglsa— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017
On Twitter, Teigen posted a pic of several Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 models in Shanghai that was shared on the company's Instagram page, writing, "Can someone photoshop me into this?"
A few fans heeded the call. Teigen retweeted some photos.
framing https://t.co/6A12KITbQP— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017
Second is perfect very realistic https://t.co/UgLcfDX4uD— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017
Whoa this is good— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 18, 2017
DON'T ASK ME WHY, i just edited your face in all of them bc why not? KJHJKAHSJKHKJH K pic.twitter.com/YTZX5wBko4— yoss,,? (@mileyisworth) November 18, 2017
One fan went the extra mile.
"DON'T ASK ME WHY, i just edited your face in all of them bc why not? KJHJKAHSJKHKJH K," tweeted user @mileyisworth.