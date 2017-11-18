Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Praises Catelynn Lowell as She Begins Treatment

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra's husband Tyler Baltierra says is amazed by her courage as she seeks professional help.

The reality star had posted on Twitter on Friday, "Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment." Catelynn has also battled depression in the past.

"We just dropped her off," Tyler posted on Instagram early on Saturday, alongside an undated selfie of him and Catelynn looking happy. "We haven't held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help.

"'As long as I am alive, you will never be alone' - It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this," he continued. "I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her! #KeepTalkingMH."

He had tweeted on Friday, "Incredibly proud of my wife...when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH."