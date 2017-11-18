Serena Williams' Sister Venus Williams Was a Stunning Bridesmaid at Her Wedding

While all eyes were on the bride, the groom and their baby, Venus Williams also turned heads at her sister Serena Williams' wedding with a stunning bridesmaid look.
The tennis champion and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, father of their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia, tied the knot in New Orleans on Thursday in front of family and friends, including major celebs. Her bridesmaids were sisters Venus, Lyndrea Price and Isha Price, as well as Diondra Thornton, Val Vogt and Justus Bobbitt. All wore custom Galia Lahav dresses.
Everyone except Venus wore nude embellished gowns, while the tennis star stood out in another custom Galia Lahav dress with a plunging white, feathered lace bodice with a short-sleeve nude overlay and a light nude long tulle skirt over it.
Serena, wearing an Alexander McQueen princess gown, poses with sister Venus Williams, who wore a custom Galia Lahav bridesmaid's dress.
After flying from Los Angeles, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes a quick change before arriving at the ceremony.
Date night done right! The actress and her husband make one glamorous pair as they arrive for their close friends' wedding.
Getting to a wedding isn't so easy when paparazzi are close by. Fortunately, these famous friends were right on time.
Since white is for the bride, this supermodel opts for bright colors on the special New Orleans evening.
The editor-in-chief of Vogue wouldn't miss out on such a special day. After all, the bride and groom were previously profiled in the magazine.
Put your hands together for this Hollywood power couple who show up in style.
The newly engaged tennis player shows up with her main man for the special day.
Peace, love and weddings! The Arrow star and newlywed is ready for a magical ceremony.
The three pose at the wedding.
The bride wore a white, strapless, belted Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen princess gown with a cape and XIV Karats jewelry worth $3.5 million, according to Vogue. Alexis wore an Armani suit.
Their daughter, 2-month-old Alexis Olympia, stole the show as well. She wore a white dress as Serena's mother Oracene Price, dressed in a nude and white lace gown, carried her down the aisle.
Serena later changed into a feathered white Versace dress for the reception, while Venus removed her tulle skirt to reveal a mini skirt matching her bodice.
The wedding had a Beauty and the Beast theme. Guests, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, LaLa Anthony, Colton Haynes and Ciara, sat at long, lavish tables, each named after Serena's grand slam wins. The bride and groom danced to "Beauty and the Beast" for their first dance.
"The only way to truly express my emotion when @serenawilliams & @alexisohanian got married," Colton wrote on Instagram. "I cried so hard @beyonce , @kellyrowland , & @kimkardashian had to check on me lol. I'm so happy for you both. ❤❤❤"
"I love you both and I'm so incredibly proud of you!" wrote Kelly. "Welcome to the club!"