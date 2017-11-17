See the First Photos of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian on Their Wedding Day

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In some cases, however, you can't help but be speechless.

After hearing all the fabulous details of Serena Williams' wedding to Alexis Ohanian Thursday night in New Orleans, we knew we would be in for a treat when the official photos surfaced.

Thanks to Vogue, our dreams came true when the publication shared the first pictures from the ceremony.

Fans got to admire the bride's dress—a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen princess gown—that totally impressed her husband and Reddit co-founder.

"I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself," the bride told Vogue. "I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."