See the First Photos of Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian on Their Wedding Day

Bob Metelus and Erica Rodriguez/Vogue Magazine
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In some cases, however, you can't help but be speechless.
After hearing all the fabulous details of Serena Williams' wedding to Alexis Ohanian Thursday night in New Orleans, we knew we would be in for a treat when the official photos surfaced.
Thanks to Vogue, our dreams came true when the publication shared the first pictures from the ceremony.
Fans got to admire the bride's dress—a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen princess gown—that totally impressed her husband and Reddit co-founder.
"I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself," the bride told Vogue. "I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."
As for that star-studded guest list, fans are finally able to get a good look at Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and more guests' wedding day looks.
According to Vogue, everyone was able to watch a short video that told the story of Serena and Alexis' relationship. As for the seating, the bride was hoping for a fashion-show feel.
"I wanted the whole thing to be as nontraditional as possible," Serena explained to the publication. "We did sofas instead of chairs, with everything facing the aisle instead of the altar."
In regards to the moment when the couple walked away from the altar officially as husband and wife, well, we'll let the pictures do the talking.
To see even more photos from the wedding day featuring Beyoncé riding on a carousel or the bride and groom dancing to New Edition, check out Vogue's website.
Congratulations to the happy couple on a picture-perfect day.
