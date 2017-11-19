Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Throw Nicole Williams an Epic Engagement Party on WAGS L.A.

It's a season of new beginnings!
On this week's episode of WAGS L.A., the ladies had a lot to celebrate. Well, maybe just Nicole Williams. She's still busy planning her wedding to Larry English and she got to celebrate with her bridesmaids, thanks to Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson.
The two cousins planned a baller engagement party for Nicole and her finacé. The future Mrs. English absolutely loved it. "The party looks amazing," Nicole shared. "On a scale from 1 to 10, Natalie and Olivia definitely get a 12."
While Nicole had a blast at the event, the same can't be said for Natalie. Her ex-boyfriend Shaun Phillips, who is a groomsmen in the wedding, decided to skip the party in order to avoid running into her.
But Natalie didn't let that keep her down. In fact, she went on a blind date on this week's episode. It was pretty awkward and they didn't hit it off right away, but at least she's getting herself back into the dating game.
As for Barbie Blank, she's afraid she might be back in the single world again soon since she and Sheldon Souray have been having problems in their marriage. Barbie is focused on a career but Sheldon wants to put it on hold and have a baby.
Sadly, their lack of communication has Barbie fearing that this may be the end of her marriage. "There is like empty threats," Barbie revealed. "Like, 'Well maybe we should be apart for a while.' It's like all these threats." Things aren't looking too bright for their future.
