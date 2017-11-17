Christina El Moussa Announces Death of Flip or Flop Contractor Frank Miller

The Flip or Flop family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Christina El Moussa announced the death of Frank Miller, who was her and Tarek El Moussa's longtime contractor on the HGTV series, Friday via Instagram. Miller succumbed to his battle with cancer, which had recently spread to his brain.

"Frank," Christina penned, "since the day I met you I had the utmost respect for you. Hardworking and REAL. Always a pleasure to be around and always made me laugh. You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you"