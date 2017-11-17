Christina El Moussa Announces Death of Flip or Flop Contractor Frank Miller

The Flip or Flop family is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Christina El Moussa announced the death of Frank Miller, who was her and Tarek El Moussa's longtime contractor on the HGTV series, Friday via Instagram. Miller succumbed to his battle with cancer, which had recently spread to his brain.
"Frank," Christina penned, "since the day I met you I had the utmost respect for you. Hardworking and REAL. Always a pleasure to be around and always made me laugh. You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you"
During an appearance on The Doctors in late September, Miller revealed that it was Tarek who initially urged him to go see a doctor after he noticed Miller's cough. "It brought back memories of what I went through, which really scared me for him, which pushed me to make sure that he got it checked out," Tarek, who his a survivor of thyroid and testicular cancer, recalled.
Miller was diagnosed with Laryngeal cancer, and El Moussa helped launch a GoFundMe page to offset the family's medical bills.
In early November, Tarek revealed that Miller's cancer had spread despite the immunotherapy he was receiving. "Frank said that ‘Dying is not an option' and he sure means it. He is a fighter and so much of his strength comes from his family, friends and supporters. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," El Moussa wrote.
Our thoughts go out to Miller's family and friends at this time.