Simone Biles Shocked by Gabby Douglas' Controversial Message to Aly Raisman: "I Expected More From You"

The final five may be turning into the fractured five.

Earlier today, Aly Raisman took to social media and shared a message about supporting women who could be victims of sexual abuse.

"Just to be clear…Just because a woman does a sexy photoshoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse. What is wrong with some of you? AND when a woman dresses sexy it does not give a man the right to sexually abuse her EVER," she wrote on Twitter. "Women are allowed to feel sexy and comfortable in their own skin, in fact I encourage you all to wear what you feel good in. I will not put up with any woman or girl being shamed for wanting to wear a skirt, dress, etc. I do not tolerate it. Are we clear?"

Aly concluded, "Oh and one more thing. STOP VICTIM SHAMING. It is because of you that so many survivors live in fear."

Team USA Gymnast Gabby Douglas decided to weigh in on the conversation. Her response, however, may surprise some.