Happy 10th Anniversary, Enchanted! Everything We Know About the Sequel, Disenchanted

In October 2016, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Adam Shankman was in talks to direct the sequel, called Disenchanted.

"Adams is expected to return for the sequel, which Disney is hoping to get before cameras in summer 2017," sources told THR at the time. Shankman then confirmed the news, tweeting that the report is "true."

A month later, Adams, who played Giselle in the movie, talked to E! News and dished about the sequel. "I don't know when it's starting, but we definitely have had conversations," the actress said.

"I trust that the team they're putting together is gonna put together something that makes it timely. I think that it's a good time in our world for Disenchanted," Adams shared. "I think a little singing and dancing, a little laughing at ourselves is good."