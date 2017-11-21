Happy 10th Anniversary, Enchanted! Everything We Know About the Sequel, Disenchanted

Happy 34th Birthday, Nikki and Brie Bella! Let's Celebrate With Some Sizzling Pics of the Sexy Total Divas Stars
Enchanted is celebrating its 10th anniversary today!
That's right, the live-action Disney movie starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden was released in theaters 10 years ago today on Nov. 21, 2007. After its success at the box office, moviegoers have been wondering whether or not there will ever be a sequel.
So in celebration of the movie-musical's 10th anniversary, we're bringing you all the details on the reported sequel to the 2007 film, Disenchanted. Let's take a look at the movie scoop below!
Disney
In October 2016, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Adam Shankman was in talks to direct the sequel, called Disenchanted.
"Adams is expected to return for the sequel, which Disney is hoping to get before cameras in summer 2017," sources told THR at the time. Shankman then confirmed the news, tweeting that the report is "true."
A month later, Adams, who played Giselle in the movie, talked to E! News and dished about the sequel. "I don't know when it's starting, but we definitely have had conversations," the actress said.
"I trust that the team they're putting together is gonna put together something that makes it timely. I think that it's a good time in our world for Disenchanted," Adams shared. "I think a little singing and dancing, a little laughing at ourselves is good."
While the summer of 2017 has come and gone, there's been little talk about production on the sequel. However, an IMDB description of the movie reads, "Ten years after her happily ever after, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process."
The film was rumored to be eyeing a 2018 release date, but nothing has been confirmed and it seems like production hasn't started yet. But we're still holding out hope!
What are your thoughts on Disenchanted? Sound off in the comments!