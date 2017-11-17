Gal Gadot's Blinding, Golden Gown & More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Best Dressed, Gal Gadot

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While stars may live in sweats and stretch pants come Thanksgiving, they were nothing but glam this pre-turkey week.

Did we expect anything less? Of course not, but the choice of formalwear was a little surprising. For instance, Chrissy Teigen arrived to the Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles in an A-line, off-the-shoulder Costarellos gown. Between the tulle-like fabric and vibrant color, the cookbook author looked like a very unconventional bride…in the best way, of course.

At the same event, Zoe Saldana also was a pleasant surprise, wearing a tuxedo dress with button details running down the slit. The menswear-inspired look was made feminine with the sliver of exposed skin and statement shoes. Did the star just inspire our next holiday ensemble? We think so.

While the beaming light that was Gal Gadot at the Justice League premiere was not surprising, we have to give Wonder Woman credit for glittering in so much gold.

To see more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kate Hudson

Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

The rom-com actress contrasts a tomboy 'do with a feminine-yet-edgy Michael Kors gown. A transparent top with leafy accents and leg slit are elegant ways to show some skin. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Biel

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

Good-bye, naked dress. Hello, netted dress! The holes in the actress' Giambattista Valli ensemble are embroidered with flowers and allow a two-piece bodysuit to peak through. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kate Hudson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana

Saldana's blazer-inspired dress at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala is all work and all play. But the floral black stilettos are strictly play. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Aubrey Plaza

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Aubrey Plaza

The Parks and Recreation actress wears a vintage lace Valentino frock to the Moet Celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the Golden Globes Award Season party. The white garment is layered with a pink slip that picks up on the red accent at the bottom of the skirt. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Serena Williams

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams

The tennis star serves up some serious red carpet style in a black and gold Versace mini at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. She pairs the power dress with a matching scrunchy. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Kristen Bell

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kristen Bell

The Good Place star is the belle of the ball in a baby blue, Cinderella-esque gown by Vika Gazinskaya at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Emma Stone

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Stone

We are completely here for Emma's Louis Vuitton pinafore at the 2017 Governors Awards. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen

The model wore a vibrant-yet-delicate red tulle number by Costarellos to the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gal Gadot

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gal Gadot

The real-life Wonder Woman looks like an Amazonian goddess in this gold-on-gold Altuzarra ensemble.

Which look was your favorite?

