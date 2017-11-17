Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Says She's Going to Treatment After Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts

Catelynn Lowell is ready to get some help.

On Friday afternoon, the Teen Mom OG star revealed to her followers that she was seeking professional assistance after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

"Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment," Catelynn shared with her 1.3 million Twitter followers. "#makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast."

She would also post a photo of a tattoo that read, "My story isn't over yet."

One person who has her support 100 percent is husband Tyler Baltierra. In a separate Twitter post, the MTV star also confirmed his wife's news in a supportive message.