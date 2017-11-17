Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Game Changer: How TV's Madcap Musical Comedy Delivered a Sobering Examination of Suicide & Mental Health

Since its premiere in 2015, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has never shied away from a willingness to go there. After all, when your central conceit hinges on a character struggling with mental illness who upends her entire life to move across the country after a chance run-in with a man she dated way back at summer camp, it would be dishonest not to.

And while the show has consistently managed to find a balance between Rebecca Bunch's authentic pathos—we've seen her in therapy, learned about her past psychotic break and hospitalization—and the madcap songs that make the musical comedy such a delight ("Math of Love Triangles," anyone?), few were prepared for the decision the character made in the final moments of last week's episode when, having finally hit her rock bottom and feeling as though she had nowhere left to turn, Rebecca made an attempt on her life.

It was a sobering moment, admirably played straight and taken seriously. It was also a bold move. After all, you can probably count the number of TV shows with main characters who've attempted suicide on one hand. But as star Rachel Bloom and showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna tell it, there was never any hesitation on their part.