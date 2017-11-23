EXCLUSIVE!

The Arrangement's Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista Talk Thanksgiving Plans (Who's Making 14 Sides?!)

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Serena Williams, Wedding Ring, Baby, Daughter, Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams Shows Stunning Wedding Ring in Cute Pic of Baby Alexis

Miley Cyrus, The Voice

Happy Birthday, Miley Cyrus! Why We're Exceptionally Thankful for the 25-Year-Old Singer This Year

Miley Cyrus Is Giving Us the Best of Both Worlds

The Arrangement's Josh Henderson and Christine Evangelista are dishing about their Thanksgiving plans.

E! News caught up with the pair the other night at the NBCUniversal Cable Holiday party where Josh revealed that his Thanksgiving table is going to be packed.

"I love to cook. Every Thanksgiving I do two turkeys and a ham, and fourteen different sides. I'm excited about it. I've been cooking since I was a little wee one, and I enjoy it," Josh boasted.

Complete with both family and friends, Josh likes to share his yummy plates with a group he likes to call "The L.A. orphans." 

"The orphans, the L.A. orphans that can't go home, I end up having a lot of people, it's fun," Josh added.

Photos

Josh Henderson's Best Instagrams

It looks like the same can't be said for Christine. The new vegan, who won't be dining on turkey this year, said that while she can cook, you won't be catching her in the kitchen.

"I can cook, yes, but I'm gonna let everyone else take care of it," Christine admitted.

While Christine's Thanksgiving may be plant-based, the actress is excited to head home for the holiday and spend time with family.

"We'll be home. We've been filming in Vancouver for the past couple months. Traveling back to New York, I'm excited to see my family," Christine gushed.

Watch that stars dish about their Turkey Day in the clip above.

Watch

The Arrangement New Season First Look

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , Christine Evangelista , Thanksgiving , Food , Top Stories , Family , Holidays
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.