Tracee Ellis Ross Says She's "Thrilled" to Honor Mom Diana Ross at 2017 AMAs

It seems that the stars have aligned for Tracee Ellis Ross!
The Blackish star was announced as the host of the 2017 American Music Awards—the annual celebration of music's biggest names— by ABC and Dick Clark Productions on Tuesday, but that's not all.
It just so happens that the actress' legendary mama, Diana Ross, will be receiving this year's American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.
"It's extra special. It just feels like sort of a perfect mish mosh of the right things, you know?" Tracee gushed to E! News' Will Marfuggi. "Like the planets aligned, I couldn't have planned that."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Now that's a whole lot of Ross for one evening, but we're not complaining! The celeb also opened up about some of the fashion tips she's picked up over the years from her mom—who is known for her iconic diva style.
"I grew up thinking a sparkly dress is the way to go. Big hair—the way to go. Good smile—the way to go," said Tracee. "I think I learned by example and also by—like most young girls—going into my mom's closet and stealing sh*t."
If these style tips are any indication of what we can expect to see the Ross rocking on Sunday at L.A's Microsoft Theater, this is going to be one over-the-top night!
Youtube
At the end of the day, though, some of the best advice she's received from her mama goes beyond the sparkles.
"Good hair and a good personality? You're golden," said Tracee, echoing Mama Ross' advice. "If that heart is open and the hair is poppin', nobody cares what you have on."
To find out what else the star stole from her mom—other than clothes—watch the video above!
Watch E!'s live 2017 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 19. Also be sure to watch E! News Monday at 7 & 11 p.m. for all things AMAs!