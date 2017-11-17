Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving Plans Revealed

"Meghan was supposed to wrap by the end of Wednesday but, for whatever reason, she ended up having to work Thursday morning in Toronto," the insider tells us. "So I think that's why she didn't show at Serena's."

Markle was spotted on the set of the USA series last weekend, the first sighting of her in a month. The pictures surfaced amid speculation that Markle and her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams might be exiting the series before season eight.

While nothing has been confirmed or announced just yet, Markle's body double on the series Nicky Bursic shared a post Thursday evening, wishing Markle happiness.

"It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your 'STAND-IN' for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle," she wrote alongside a photo with Markle. "Though I've been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella."