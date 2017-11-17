Serena Williams' Wedding: All the Details on Her Two Dresses and $3.5 Million in Jewelry

Serena Williams wed Alexis Ohanian in a star-studded ceremony on Thursday and wore a strapless ballgown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen for the big day.

Brides Executive Director Lisa Gooder told E! News Williams wore a sheer, sparkled cape with the gown. She also said she wore a classic veil down the aisle and kept her makeup dewy and simple. As for her hair, Gooder said she donned a "simple" and "classic" style.

But Williams didn't wear just one dress on her special day. According to Gooder, Williams changed into a "really fun party dress" by Versace for the reception. The dress contained feathers and beading. In fact, the skirt of the dress could come off and make the dress shorter—giving the athlete three looks.

As for the bling, Gooder said Williams wore $3.5 million worth of jewelry for her wedding, including some "really amazing earrings."