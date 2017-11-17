Jennifer Hudson Accuses David Otunga of "Aggressive" Behavior, Taunting Her With a Gun

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga's split is already getting ugly.

The singer's rep confirmed to E! News Thursday that the exes "have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer's actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son." In response, his attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, Esq., told E! News in part that he "has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement" with Hudson "for several weeks." Calling Hudson's filing "meritless," Rizzo—on behalf of Otunga—accused the Academy Award-winning actress of trying to "gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute."

As for the claims made by Hudson in her protective order, Rizzo said, "Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today's climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child."

On Friday, E! News obtained the order of protection Hudson filed with her local police department. She said their 10-year relationship began to "deteriorate" in April 2017. Though they live in the same home, they have been sleeping in separate rooms for at least six months.