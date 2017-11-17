Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga's Split Followed a Long Engagement, Tragedy and Baby Joy

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have been through a lot together but after a long engagement, never made it down that aisle.

It was revealed on Thursday that not only did the two split after 10 years, but that the Oscar and Grammy-winning star and The Voice coach obtained a protective order against her ex-fiancé, with whom she shares an 8-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr. Hudson's ex's attorney said, "Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son" and that he "looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child."

Early 2008: Whoa, Who's That? Reality TV made both Hudson and Otunga famous and helped bring them together; He said on The Wendy Williams Show that in 2012 that Hudson, who rose to fame as an American Idol contestant, first noticed him when he appeared on the dating reality show I Love New York 2, in which he went by the nickname "Punk." The season ended in early 2008. Otunga was among the first to be eliminated. He later became a WWE star. He is also a licensed attorney.

September 2008: Engaged! Hudson and Otunga got engaged months after they met, on Hudson's 27th birthday.

October 2008: Family Tragedy: One month later, her brother-in-law shot dead her mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew. Hudson testified at his trial.

Hudson told Ebony in 2011 that Otunga wanted her to visit him in Florida the weekend of the killings.

"That's one of the things that saved my life, because I could have been home with my mom then," Hudson said. Otunga "wanted me to come out to Florida with him instead of going to Chicago."

Hudson's family's killer was sentenced to life in prison in 2012. The day after his guilty verdict was handed down, Hudson and Otunga spent the day at a Six Flags amusement park.