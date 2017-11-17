Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Previews the Road Ahead for Jo After That Major Fall Finale Cliffhanger

Camilla Luddington wasn't sure Matthew Morrison was going to be able to pull it off.

When the former Glee star was cast on Grey's Anatomy towards the end of season 13 as her abusive husband Paul, the actress wasn't convinced that he'd be able to portray enough menace to bring to life the man so terrifying that he caused Jo to run away and change her name to keep him from finding her.

"I remember when he got cast last season, and I was a huge fan of Glee and a huge fan of Mr. Schue. And I was wondering how I could possibly hate him as a character," she told E! News.

Of course, during his one episode appearance last season, viewers didn't get a chance to see the two share the screen, as it was her boyfriend Alex (Justin Chambers) who tracked the guy down in Los Angeles to get some idea of what they were up against. But as the final moments of last night's season 14 fall finale revealed, Paul's come to Seattle now that Jo's filed for divorce and when the show returns in the new year, it'll be time for her to face her demons. Literally.