Ben Affleck Gets Grilled Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ben Affleck addressed the elephant in the room on The Late Show Thursday.

After promoting his new movie, Justice League, Stephen Colbert from the commercial break and confessed he was a big fan of Affleck's 1997 Academy Award-winning drama Good Will Hunting, which the actor wrote and starred in with his best friend, Matt Damon. "Now, the person who made that film for you, the person who started your career, was Harvey Weinstein," he noted. Appearing nervous, Affleck asked, "This is a comedy show, correct?"

"This is a comedy show, but we also talk about the subject of the moment, what the national conversation's about," the host reminded Affleck. "After the revelations—the disturbing and just truly horrifying revelations about what Harvey Weinstein did—did you feel, because you had such a close association with him at the beginning of your career, that you had to do more than simply distance yourself from Harvey Weinstein? Because everybody ran from the exits."

"Yes, and understandably so," the 45-year-old actor replied. "You know, for me, it was awful to see the extent of these terrible crimes. It was hideous. I haven't worked for Harvey in more than 15 years, but nonetheless, I felt this attachment. I did movies like Good Will Hunting, Shakespeare in Love and Chasing Amy—early movies that I really loved doing, when I still was totally brand new. And so, it sort of tainted that a little bit to realize while we were having these experiences and making these movies, there were people who were suffering and dealing with awful experiences. I didn't really know what to do with that, you know? It's hard to know."