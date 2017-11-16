Watch Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi's "Échame La Culpa" Music Video

Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato's highly anticipated "Échame La Culpa" is finally here!

We knew these two were cooking something up, but after watching the music video and listening to the song, they truly outdid themselves. 

Without giving any spoilers, we can say that the bilingual song's music video has multiple sets and features one big dance scene with the "Despacito" and "Sorry Not Sorry" singer. 

On Tuesday, the stars gave us a sneak peek of the song and that's when we heard Demi's killer vocals during her Spanish verse. 

The two hinted at a collaboration and dropped several hints in the past weeks. 

"It's a fun song, a fun record," the "Despacito" singer admitted to Billboard but said he couldn't tell who it was with or give any details about the track.

"We already filmed the music video," he added. 

In the interview, which took place at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, the star also revealed that his "new song" would premiere in two weeks.

Between Instagram comments and music video sets, fans knew that Fonsi was referring to Lovato. 

On Friday, the two shared the same photo on Instagram of them together, and Demi captioned her post with, "Hey Fonsi." The 39-year-old singer wrote, "¿Qué pasa Demi?" alongside his post of the same photo. This is actually what the two say to each other at the beginning of the music video. 

On Oct. 21, the songstress shared with fans her look for a "music video shoot." Just so happens that Fonsi also posted from a music video set that same day and captioned the post, "Finished! It's a wrap." That's when many followers knew that something was up.

We need to ask, when can we see these two performing this hit?

Are you loving the video as much as we are? Tell us your thoughts below!

