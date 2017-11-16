2017 Latin Grammy Awards: Complete List of Winners

The biggest night in Latin music did not disappoint! 

The 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards brought the biggest names to Las Vegas for a magical night hosted by stars Jaime Camil and Roselyn Sánchez

The night was packed with unforgettable performances from Resident, Luis Fonsi, JuanesFrench MontanaMalumaJ Balvin and many more artists. 

Let's take a look at some of the biggest winners of the night:  

Album Of The Year:

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

 

Record Of The Year:

"Despacito" — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

Song Of The Year (A Songwriter's Award):

"Despacito" — Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi, songwriters (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee) songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Maluma)

 

Best New Artist:

Vicente García

Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album

El Dorado — Shakira

 

Best Urban Fusion / Performance:

"Despacito" (Remix) — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

 

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: 

Salón, Lágrimas y Deso—Lila Downs

 

Best Urban Album:

Residente—Residente

 

Best Urban Song: 

"Somos Anormales"—Rafael Arcaute, Igor Koshkendey & Residente, Songwriters (Residente)

 

Best Alternative Music Album:

Jei Beibi — Café Tacvba

 

Best Alternative Song: 

"Amárrame" —Mon Laferte, Songwriter (Mon Laferte feat. Juanes)

 

Best Rock Album: 

La Gran Oscilación—Diamante Eléctrico

 

Best Pop/Rock Album: 

Mis Planes son AmarteJuanes 

 

Best Rock Song: (TIE)

"Déjala Rodar"Diamante Eléctrico, Songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

"La Noche"Andrés Calamaro, Songwriter (Andrés Calamaro)

 

Best Regional Song (A Songwriter's Award):

"Siempre Es Así" — Juan Treviño, songwriter (Juan Treviño featuring AJ Castillo)

 

Best Salsa Album: 

Salsa Big Band—Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

 

Best Cumbia/Vallenato: 

Ni Un Paso Atrás—Jorge Celedón Y Sergio Luis Rodríguez

 

Best Contemporary Tropical Album: 

Bidimensional—Guaco

 

Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album:

Dos Navegantes — Edu Lobo, Romero Lubambo, and Mauro Senise

